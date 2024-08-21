'Arrogance Remains': Revanth Reddy Vs BRS Over Telangana Statue Row

A row between the ruling Congress party and opposing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has erupted over the installation of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi's statue at the Telangana Secretariat complex.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy slammed BRS leader KT Rama Rao for opposing the move to install the statue in front of the Secretariat complex in Hyderabad, asserting that his government would go ahead with the decision.
While speaking at an event after paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary, Reddy said that the statue would be unveiled soon and dared BRS leaders to touch it.
"When we are proposing to install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country, they (BRS) leaders are saying that they will remove it. Despite losing power their arrogance remains," Reddy said.
"Our party activists will take the responsibility of crushing this arrogance," the CM added.
Reddy further hit out at BRS leaders for not installing the 'Telangana Thalli' statue for 10 years, adding that his government would install a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' in the Secretariat on December 9.
"Now, he (Rama Rao) remembered Telangana Thalli. You could not install Telangana Thalli statue in ten years and what moral right do you have to talk about Telangana? We will take the responsibility of installing Telangana Thalli statute inside the Secretariat on December 9," Reddy said.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao took exception to the Revanth Reddy-led government's decision and vowed to remove Rajiv Gandhi's statue after his party returns to power in the state.
Reacting to Reddy's remarks, Rao -- in a post on X -- said, "Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat the very same day we are back in office."
"Can't expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect and pride of Telangana," the BRS leader added.
Further sharpening his attack on the CM, Rao said, "Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking and uncouth upbringing. Wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness."
Meanwhile, an official release said that the Chief Minister inspected the State Secretariat premises ahead of the installation of Telangana Thalli statue.
During the inspection, Reddy discussed about a suitable location to install the statue with the officials, along with the requirement of space and design.
The CM suggested that the Telangana Thalli statue should reflect the Telangana culture and ordered the officials to chalk out detailed plans for the statue's installation.
Reddy had clarified it several ties that the Secretariat, epicentre of the state administration, is the suitable place for the Telangana Thalli statue, the release stated.