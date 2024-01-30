 Responsibility Of State To Protect Maximum Trees: SC

It is the responsibility of the State to ensure that the maximum number of trees are protected from being chopped, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said while asking the Central Empowered Committee to explore an alternative solution to cutting down 3,874 trees for the construction of a road project in the Taj Trapezium Zone.

The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) covers about 10,400 square km and is spread over Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.