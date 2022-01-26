Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Regular Market Approval Likely To Cap Covishield, Covaxin Price At Rs 275

According to official sources, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has already been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable.

Regular Market Approval Likely To Cap Covishield, Covaxin Price At Rs 275
Representational Image - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 4:02 pm

The price of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from India's drug regulator, is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of Rs 150, official sources said.

According to them, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable.

As of now, Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities. The prices include Rs 150 service charge. Both the vaccines are only authorised for emergency use in the country.

An Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on January 19 recommended granting regular market approval to Covid vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions.

"The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of Rs 150," an official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, the director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institue of India, had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 25 seeking regular market approval for its Covishiled vaccine.

A couple of weeks ago, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, submitted complete information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

Covaxin and Covishield were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on January 3 last year. 

Tags

National Covishield Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine Regular Market Approval
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

 Centre Likely To Hand Over Air India To Tata Group On Thursday

 Centre Likely To Hand Over Air India To Tata Group On Thursday

Foundation Laid For Meghalaya To Become Top 10 State In Next Decade: Conrad Sangma

Punjab Polls Elections Date Change Shows Importance Of Dalits In State's Politics

Congress Veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad Terms Speculations About His Political Plans ‘Mischievous Propaganda’

HM Amit Shah Praises J&K Police For Bagging Highest Gallantry Awards On Republic Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day