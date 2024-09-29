National

Reckless Driver Kills Delhi Police Constable After Dragging Him For 10 Meters | Recent Road Rage Incidents

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram, Sandeep had noticed the reckless driver on the roads of Delhi and advised him to drive properly.

Police constable killed in Delhis Nangloi
Police constable killed in Delhi's Nangloi Photo: PTI
In a shocking incident, a motorcycle-borne police constable in Delhi was dragged for about 10 meters by a car leading to his death. The incident took place around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave when the victim identified as 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram, Sandeep had noticed the reckless driver on the roads of Delhi and advised him to drive properly.

The driver reacted irresponsibly to Sandeep's advised and he reportedly increased the speed of his vehicle and hit the constable's motorcycle from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before hitting a parked car.

Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared dead.

BY Outlook Web Desk

"CCTV footage showed that Sandeep took a left turn in the street and indicated the vehicle to slow down," the DCP said.

Sandeep received head injuries that led to his death, DCP Chiram informed.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. As per the footage, two men on another motorcycle were seen behind the car, who stopped their vehicle and went to check on the constable.

Police said a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is registered and an investigation has been taken up.

"We have formed multiple teams to investigate the matter and to nab the two accused persons who are absconding," the DCP said.

"Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son. Delhi Police is saddened by the departure of a family member in such tragic circumstance," he added.

Other Cases Of Road Rage

Back in April 2024, another police constable was hit and dragged for 100 meters by a car after he signalled the driver for a routine inspection.

The 28-year-old constable was part of Gurugram traffic police who suffered several injuries. The driver refused to comply to the instructions and in return hit and dragged the officer. According to reports, other police officers at the scene chased down the vehicle, rescued the constable, and arrested the car driver.

A car in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district in September 2024, hit and dragged two persons for a long distance and then threw them on the road before fleeing the scene.

The injured was identified as Roopkishore and Vinay Kumar who suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised later.

Another man was killed after he was hit by a car and dragged by it for around 10 metres in Connaught Place in September, 2024.

The driver of the car was arrested the next day after he fled the scene after the incident.

Earlier this month, a waiter at a restaurant in Maharashtra also faced the same fate of being dragged by the car of a customer whom he asked for their food bill. According to the CCTV footage, the man was dragged for almost a kilometre. Not just that, the passengers of the car beat him up, kidnapped the waiter and kept him hostage till next day and stole Rs 11,500 from his pocket.

