National

J’khand: 60-Yr-Old Man Stripped, Dragged Tied To Motorbike For "Cow Smuggling"

The incident occurred near Amrora village, around 275 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the man, identified as Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon.

File Photo
Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Narayan Singh said that an FIR has been lodged against those responsible | File Photo
info_icon

A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Amrora village, around 275 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the man, identified as Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon.

Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Narayan Singh said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard.

"According to the FIR, three persons, identified as Rahul Dubey, Rajesh Dubey and Kashinath Bhuiyan, were on a motorcycle. They intercepted the old man and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling," Singh said.

They also stripped the old man and tied him to their motorcycle. "They dragged me to some distance and escaped after leaving me on the road," Ram stated in the FIR.

The old man was brought to Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Singh said Kashinath Bhuiyan was arrested, while search operation is on to nab the rest of the accused.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. From Fields To Campaign Trails, Haryana Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections
  2. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging 3 New Criminal Laws Passed By Parliament
  3. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  4. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  5. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
Entertainment News
  1. Viral Video: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shed Tears Of Joy After RCB's Grand Win Against CSK In IPL 2024
  2. Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Suniel Shetty Urge Mumbaikars To Vote On Monday
  3. ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For
  4. Shahid Kapoor’s Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights
  5. Prateik Babbar Talks About His Mother Smita Patil, Says He Lives Her Through The Art She Made
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Taide, Prabhsimran Take Off In Hyderabad
  2. Juventus Announce Paolo Montero As New Coach Until End Of Serie A Season
  3. PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele Share Lead Ahead Of Final Round
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  5. IPL 2024: RCB's Turnaround Will Inspire Other Teams, Says Dinesh Karthik
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup