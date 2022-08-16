Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ready To Work With Centre To Improve Healthcare, Education, Stop Calling Them Freebies: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it the number one country in the world.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during online briefing on Thursday
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during online briefing on Thursday Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 11:46 am

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise in improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it the number one country in the world.

He also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and health care facilities as "freebies". 

There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using it as a "bait" to trap people for power. 

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, cautioned people against what he called the "revdi culture" of offering freebies for garnering votes and said it is "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Modi had used 'revdi' as a metaphor for freebies being promised by some parties to woo voters and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

"We are ready to work with the Centre to improve health services and education. I also request Centre to stop calling them freebies," Kejriwal said at a press conference held virtually. 

There is a need to open government schools on a large scale, improve them, regularise guest teachers and train teachers for children's future. Then India can become a "rich country", the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener said. 

"All this can be done in five years. We have done this. I urge the Centre to use our expertise to improve government schools and healthcare facilities. All state governments can work together," Kejriwal said.

Related stories

AAP Leaders Wish Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday

Prime Minister Modi Greets Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal On Birthday

Kejriwal To Visit Kutch Today, Attend Town Hall Meet Ahead Of Gujarat Polls

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Stop Calling Them Freebies Healthcare Facilities Number One Country In The World Delhi Government's Expertise Improving School Education Inaugurating The Bundelkhand Expressway In Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview