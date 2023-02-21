Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rajnath Speaks To British Counterpart Ben Wallace; Talks Focus On Future Growth Of Defence Ties

Home National

Rajnath Speaks To British Counterpart Ben Wallace; Talks Focus On Future Growth Of Defence Ties

Singh, referring to industrial cooperation, said potential areas of cooperation were identified, but he did not elaborate on it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 7:29 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart Ben Wallace with a focus on ways to enhance bilateral defence industrial cooperation, especially in co-development and co-production of military hardware in India.

Singh, referring to industrial cooperation, said potential areas of cooperation were identified, but he did not elaborate on it.

The defence minister described the telephonic conversation as "cordial" and "positive" and said it was aimed at future growth of the bilateral defence relationship.

Related stories

India To Spend 75 Pc Of Defence Capital Outlay For Procurement From Domestic Firms: Rajnath

India To Spend Rs 100,000 Crore On Defence Procurement From Domestic Firms: Rajnath Singh

India Has Always Stood For Rules-Based Global Order: Rajnath Singh

"It was a pleasure to speak with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Mr. Ben Wallace. The conversation was cordial, positive and focused on future growth of the bilateral defence relationship," he tweeted.

"We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the bilateral military-to-military engagements. Discussed a wide range of defence and security issues in our conversation including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific," Singh said.

The defence minister said the discussions focused on ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and the potential areas for it were identified.

"We also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified potential areas of cooperation. Also suggested that UK companies should become part of the India Growth Story and participate in co-development and co-production in India," he added.

In a statement, the defence ministry said both ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific.

"The ministers briefly reviewed their ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements," it said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Defence Minister Politics British Counterpart Ben Wallace Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat