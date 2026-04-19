Rajnath Singh Says Quota Will Be Implemented Despite Setback

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised the Congress and DMK on Sunday for the Women's Reservation Act amendment bill's loss in Parliament. He also stated that the government was committed to putting the bill into effect and that "no power in the world can stop us."



Speaking at a rally in support of Ananthan Ayyasamy, the BJP candidate from Vasudevanallur, in Tenkasi district for the April 23 Assembly elections, he attacked the incumbent DMK for corruption and called on voters to "give it a farewell" at the hustings.