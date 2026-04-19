Rajnath Singh Says Quota Will Be Implemented Despite Setback

Rajnath Singh targets Congress-DMK, vows 33% reservation for women

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Rajnath Singh Says Quota Will Be Implemented Despite Setback
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Photo: PTI; Representative image
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  • Singh slammed Congress, DMK and allies for blocking the women’s quota bill but said “no power in the world can stop us” from implementing it.

  • He accused the DMK government of corruption and urged voters to “give it a farewell” in the Tamil Nadu polls.

  • The minister also promised action on law and order, illicit liquor, and religious issues if the NDA comes to power.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised the Congress and DMK on Sunday for the Women's Reservation Act amendment bill's loss in Parliament. He also stated that the government was committed to putting the bill into effect and that "no power in the world can stop us."

Speaking at a rally in support of Ananthan Ayyasamy, the BJP candidate from Vasudevanallur, in Tenkasi district for the April 23 Assembly elections, he attacked the incumbent DMK for corruption and called on voters to "give it a farewell" at the hustings.

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a bill in Parliament to ensure 33 per cent reservation for our mothers and sisters in Parliament, assemblies and councils. The DMK, Congress, TMC and Communist parties did not allow it to be passed. Still, I would like to assure, on the basis of the PM's resolve, that we will certainly give 33 per cent reservation for women and no power in the world can stop us," the senior BJP leader said.

A Constitution Amendment Bill that would have increased the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 and implemented a 33% reservation for women in legislatures starting in 2029 was defeated on Friday, marking a significant blow to the BJP-led Central government.

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Singh attacked the DMK for corruption, claiming that the "TASMAC scam" was an illustration of the "deep-rooted" corruption in the state and that several Tamil Nadu ministers were being investigated by central investigative bodies like the ED.

"The DMK government is playing with the lives of poor people. Corruption allegations have become a pattern in the DMK government. The time has come to raise your voice against this corruption and give farewell to the ruling dispensation," he said, while batting for the AIADMK-led NDA in the state.

Further, the people of Tamil Nadu were known for their faith and anyone trying to mock Sanatan Dharma "will fall before the eyes of the people." Touching upon the Thirupprankundram lamp lighting row, he charged that despite a court order, the DMK government did not allow devotees to light a lamp atop a pillar (Deepathoon) there.

If the NDA is voted to power, the lamp lighting tradition will be allowed and "this is NDA's guarantee," Singh assured.

Further, slamming the "rampant" availability of illicit liquor in the state, he said the NDA government will form local units to tackle the menace.

Singh further asserted that Tamil Nadu owed Rs 11 lakh crore. But he said that this money was "going into the pockets of DMK leaders" rather than being utilised for public welfare. "Our government will probe everyone and punish the guilty," he said.

Additionally, he refuted the DMK's claim that the Centre was "discriminating" against Tamil Nadu with regard to funding, pointing out that PM Modi had already contributed Rs 11 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the defence industrial corridor has only been granted to two states: Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Escalating his attack against the ruling party, he said DMK in Tamil meant "Dushprayogam (misuse of power), Muraikedu (irregularities), Kutram (crime). The NDA, on the other hand, stands for "Nalan, Nyayam (welfare, justice), Development and Amaithi (peace)," he said.

"Today in Tamil Nadu, law and order is weak, and the common man does not feel safe. TN people want development and bid farewell to DMK," he added. 

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