Naidu to Lead NDA’s Two-Day Campaign Push in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Polls

The tour will feature public meetings, roadshows and interactions with community leaders to strengthen voter connect.

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Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Naidu will campaign across key Tamil Nadu cities, including Coimbatore, Chennai and Madurai, to boost NDA outreach.

  • The NDA campaign will emphasise governance, economic growth and inclusive development as part of its election strategy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to undertake a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu from Monday as part of the NDA’s intensified outreach ahead of the state elections.

The visit is aimed at energising party cadre, strengthening voter connect, and reinforcing the alliance’s development-driven narrative across key regions of the state.

“Naidu will begin a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu from Monday as NDA steps up its outreach ahead of the state elections,” said a source from the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday.

The NDA plans to centre its campaign on governance, economic growth, and inclusive development while seeking to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu.

On the first day, the Chief Minister will start his tour in Coimbatore, where he is scheduled to address a major public meeting in the afternoon, before travelling to Hosur and then proceeding to Thalli for a public rally.

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Later in the evening, he will arrive in Chennai and take part in a roadshow in Avadi, engaging directly with residents and NDA supporters.

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On the second day, Naidu will travel to Madurai and then head to Sattur, where he will interact with community leaders and participate in a key campaign event in the afternoon.

The tour will conclude with his return journey later in the evening, marking the end of the two-day outreach programme.

Highlighting the significance of the campaign, Naidu is expected to outline the NDA’s vision for Tamil Nadu within India’s broader growth trajectory, with a focus on governance and development.

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