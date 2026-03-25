Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Releases First List of 23 Candidates for Assembly Elections

Tamil Maanila Congress secured five seats in alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA and will contest on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol.

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AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with party MLAs, rep image | Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the first batch of candidates, including several senior leaders, for the April 23 polls.

  • The elections will be held in a single phase, with a major contest expected between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday unveiled its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23, 2026. The list was announced by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also among those contesting in the initial phase.

In an official statement, Palaniswami said, "As per the decision taken after due consideration by the Governing Council of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I hereby inform that for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Elections scheduled to be held on 23.04.2026, the following individuals have been selected and will be fielded as the official candidates of the party in the respective Assembly constituencies listed."

Key candidates named include K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, Natham R Viswanathan from Natham, S P Velumani from Thondamuthur, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram.

This marks the party’s first round of candidate announcements ahead of the Assembly elections, with additional names expected in subsequent lists. The party has also included several senior leaders, such as P Balakrishna from Krishnagiri, D Jayakumar from Rayakottai, C V Shanmugam from Hosur, S K Rajendran from Maduranthakam, K P Anbazhagan from Palacode, R K Nagaraj from Pennagaram, and O S Manian from Velur.

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Earlier, after a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Tuesday confirmed a seat-sharing agreement with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Under the arrangement, the party has been allotted five constituencies for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters, Vasan expressed strong confidence in his party’s prospects, stating that securing these five constituencies is a strategic step toward helping the AIADMK return to power and "throw out" the incumbent "anti-people" government.

"We have signed a deal for agreements of constituencies with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. We have five winning constituencies. Tamil Maanila Congress will win in all five constituencies and help the AIADMK form a government in Tamil Nadu," said Vasan.

He also announced that the party would contest on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol instead of its traditional ‘Cycle’ emblem, citing "technical problems" with the Election Commission regarding the cycle symbol.

Other notable candidates in the list include Dr C Vijayabaskar from Virudhachalam, Kadambur C Raju from Kovilpatti, R B Udhayakumar from Tirumangalam, K T Rajenthra Bhalaji from Sivakasi, P Pandi from Madurai East, A K Selvaraj from Cumbum, V Rajan Chellappa from Tirupparankundram, K C Karuppannan from Manamadurai, K C Karuppasamy from Sholavandan, and M R Vijayabhaskar from Karaikudi.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23, with counting set for May 4. The tenure of the 234-member state assembly is due to end on May 10.

The primary contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the AIADMK along with allies BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), as they seek to unseat the ruling alliance.

(with inputs from ANI)

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