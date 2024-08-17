National

Rajasthan: Mob Vandalises Police Station In Jaipur Over Man's Death | Video

A 36-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by an e-rickshaw driver and two other individuals after a disagreement.

Mob vandalises Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur, Rajasthan
Mob vandalises Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur, Rajasthan Photo: PTI
info_icon

An 'angry' mob vandalised the Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday over the death of a man a day before.

A 36-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by an e-rickshaw driver and two other individuals after a disagreement.

After the man’s death, local residents gathered outside the police station to demand the immediate arrest of the accused.

The situation led to further unrest as the crowd protested against the police's response.

PTI shared a video of the ongoing violence in the area and special troops were seen handling the situation as a huge number of people started assembling and creating chaos.

Unrest In Udaipur

A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones amid communal tension in Udaipur after a class 10 student stabbed another boy at a government school on Friday.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the Rajasthan city.

Members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city to protest over the stabbing, police said, adding the victim has been admitted in the ICU of the district hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police said a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire.

