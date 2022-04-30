Rajasthan Extends CM Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana Registration Deadline To May 7

The Rajasthan government has extended the last date of registration for the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, which provides health insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, to May 7, a spokesperson said.

The current deadline ends on April 30.

Under this scheme, health insurance up to Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh will be available, according to the spokesperson.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said in a tweet on Friday that due to the increasing popularity of this scheme, the last date for registration has been extended.

He said women heads of families joining the scheme would also get smartphones with three years of free internet connectivity under the Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana.

In the state budget this year, the chief minister had announced to give smartphones to women heads of 1.33 crore families covered under the health insurance scheme.