Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Home National

Rahul Undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra With 'tukde-tukde' Gang: BJP's Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra with a "tukde-tukde gang", and questioned his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the march.

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 8:00 pm

The Hamirpur MP also exuded confidence that the BJP would return to power in Himachal Pradesh because of the "good work done by the double-engine government in the last five years".

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said, "Rahul-Ji is doing yatra with 'tukde-tukde' gang, who had raised slogans against the country. Maybe that is why Priyanka-Ji did not join it or maybe a brother did not remember his sister. Is everything all right between the siblings?"

The minister, however, did not elaborate on who he meant by the 'tukde-tukde' gang.

Alleging that Congress has never worked for the interests of Himachal Pradesh, Thakur claimed the party stopped the development of the state and "could not get any big projects".

The BJP ensured all-round development in Himachal Pradesh, he added. The BJP believes in development, while the Congress works to "mislead the public by lying", Thakur said.

Raising the party's slogan "Double Engine Ki Gadi, BJP Sangh Pahadi" for the upcoming assembly polls, he said people will again repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and help form a 'double-engine' government.

'Double-engine' government is a term coined by the BJP for its governments both at the Centre and the state.

