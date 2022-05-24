Tuesday, May 24, 2022
'Force For Good': Quad Moving Ahead With A Constructive Agenda For Indo-Pacific, Says PM Modi

Quad Summit: PM Narendra Modi said in his opening remarks that Quad has gained a significant place at the world stage in a short span of time, and Quad's constructive agenda will further strengthen its image of a 'force for good'.

PM at the QUAD Leaders’ Family Photo, in Tokyo, Japan on May 24, 2022. PIB

Updated: 24 May 2022 9:42 am

The mutual trust and determination among the Quad member countries is giving new energy to democratic forces and encouraging a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday at the second in-person summit of the four-nation grouping.

The prime minister said Quad is moving ahead with a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific which will further strengthen its image of a "force for good".

Modi made the remarks in presence of US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said the Quad has gained a significant place at the world stage in a short span of time.

"We have increased coordination in areas of vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation and adverse situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

He said the cooperation among the Quad countries in various areas is contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The summit is taking place at a time when relations between China and the member countries of the Quad have become tense in the last few years with Beijing increasingly challenging democratic values and resorting to coercive trade practices.

In line with its long-term vision for the region, Biden on Monday launched the ambitious Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which is an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas like clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade.

The rollout of the IPEF is expected to send across a signal that the US is focused on pushing forward a strong economic policy for the region to counter China's aggressive strategy on trade in the region.

Attending the event to launch the IPEF, Prime Minister Modi said that the announcement of IPEF is a declaration of a collective desire to make the Indo-Pacific region an engine of global economic growth.

The prime minister also called for finding common and creative solutions to tackle economic challenges of the Indo-Pacific region.

US President Biden welcomes PM Modi at Quad Summit, says it’s wonderful to see you again in person. He says that The future of the 21st century economy is going to be largely written in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden on Ukraine Crisis says that Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues war against Ukraine, the US will work with its partners.

Japanese PM Kishida also commented on the war saying Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in UN Charter.

