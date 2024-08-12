National

Punjab: Girl’s Father Gangrapes Her Boyfriend’s Sister After She Elopes With Him

Punjab: The victim is said to be the mother of two children, while she was too traumatised to report the matter for a long time.

Photo: PTI
A man along with his three family members allegedly gang-raped a married woman in Punjab’s Ludhiana to avenge the perceived humiliation after his daughter eloped with the victim’s brother. The victim is said to be the mother of two children.

As per the news agency—PTI, the accused hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that the accused had also allegedly recorded the act on their mobile phones.

The report said the incident took place on May 1, while the victim was too traumatised to report the matter for a long time.

“It was only after she recovered and stabilised from the trauma of the alleged gangrape that she approached the police to file the complaint,” the report quoted the police as saying over the matter.

It added a case has been registered at Tibba Road Police Station against the four accused—Ravinder Singh, his brother Varinder Singh, son Aman Singh and another associate Santosh Singh.

The victim in her complaint said her brother and the daughter of the main accused Ravinder had eloped in April this year, it mentioned.

“The four men reached her house on May 1 in search of the couple. After not finding them there, the accused allegedly intimidated the victim and gang-raped her to seek vengeance,” the report said.

It added, “They also threatened her that if she lodged a complaint, they would upload the video on social media and make it viral.”

