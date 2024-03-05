‘I Don’t Blame People Of India’, Says Spanish Tourist Who Was Gang-Raped In Jharkhand

A Spanish woman, who was gang-raped in Jharkhand's Dumka district last week, expressed gratitude towards the people of India as she prepared to depart for Nepal on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, speaking to reporters before departing with her husband on their motorcycles, stated she has no grievances against the people. “People of India are nice. I don’t blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me,” she said.