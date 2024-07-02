Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Father, Grandfather Granted Bail In Family Driver's 'Kidnapping' Case

The Pune court on Tuesday granted bail to the father and grand father of the 17-year-old boy in connection with the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver in the Porsche crash case.
The family driver had been forced to tell the police that he was driving the Porsche when the fatal accident took place.
After the bail order, defence lawyer, Advocate Prashant Patil, said, "My clients will cooperate with the investigative agency and shall abide by stringent (bail) conditions of the court."
The teen's father and grandfather allegedly kidnapped the driver and illegally confined him to their house. The driver was freed from the servant's quarter by his wife, at the accused' bungalow in Vadgaon Sheri.
Just last week, the teen's father -- real estate developer Vishal Agarwal -- was granted bail in the Porsche accident case after the Pune Sessions court heard arguments related to the case for 10 days. He was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for "exposing a child to danger" by handing over the car to him despite the teenager not having a drivers license.
Pune Police chief Amitesh Kumar had also earlier revealed that the father and grandfather of the minor had offered cash and gifts to their family driver. Following his statement to the police, the driver and his family were provided police protection.
The case against the father-son duo was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 365 (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement).
However, it was noted that the driver was with the accused teen when the luxury Porsche car hit two motorcycle-borne IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19, killing both of them.
The development comes a day after, a senior police officer had confirmed that they are planning to move to the Supreme Court against the order released by Bombay High Court to release the 17-year-old who is the main accused in the Porsche accident case.
The Bombay HC had on June 25 ordered the immediate release of the juvenile. The court ruled that the Juvenile Justice Board decision to send him to an observation home was illegal and emphasised that the laws for minors must be fully followed.
The accused teen was released from the observation home after the HC order and is now under the care of his paternal aunt.