Puducherry Adds 39 Fresh Cases To Covid-19 Tally

Puducherry added 39 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday taking the total positives to 1,28,302. One more person succumbed to the infection in Puducherry during last twenty-four hours pushing the toll to 1863.

Director of the Health Department, G. Sriramulu said in a release that the new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,714 samples and were spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (12) Mahe and Yanam regions (two cases each).

While 33 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,26,167. The department of health has tested so far 19.37 lakh samples and found 16.39 lakh out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu noted that the test positivity rate was 1.44 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.34 percent, respectively. The active cases were 272 of whom 73 were in hospitals under treatment and remaining 199 patients were in home isolation.

The department of Health has administered so far 11,43,853 doses which comprised 7,29,840 first doses and the remaining 4,14,013 second doses.

(With PTI Inputs)