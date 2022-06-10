Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Protests In Srinagar Over Remarks By BJP Leaders Against Prophet Mohammad

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere. Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

Protests In Srinagar Over Remarks By BJP Leaders Against Prophet Mohammad
CRPF personnel in Kashmir. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 4:05 pm

Protests erupted at several places here on Friday over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad with the Hurriyat Conference alleging that anti-Muslim measures have become a hallmark of the government.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in the city. Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere. Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

Related stories

Indian Filmmaker Kartik Nishandar Depicts The Abiding Evolution Of Filmmaking With His Work

Jharkhand CM Urges Centre To Repair Key Roads Ahead Of Shravani Mela

Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Gujarat: Attend Western Zonal Council Meet In Diu

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for  Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

“Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J-K to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet (PBUH) pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve," the Hurriyat said in a statement.

“In their harshness towards Muslims, they do not even allow us to raise our voice against such bigotry and hatred that causes us so much pain," it said. The amalgam said the Hurriyat strongly denounces the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet.

"Hurriyat strongly believes in respect and reverence for all religions and religious figures, a fact borne out by peaceful coexistence of people of this land for centuries," it added.

-With PTI input

Tags

National Kashmir Protests Prophet Mohammed Kashmir Issue BJP Leader Kashmir Srinagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming