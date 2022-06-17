Prophet Muhammad Row: Mumbai Police Reaches Delhi To Hand Over Summons To Nupur Sharma

A Mumbai police team is in Delhi in connection with the probe against now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for alleged objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad, an official said on Friday.

The team, from Pydhonie police station here, is in the national capital for the past five days as it needs to physically hand over summons to Sharma to appear before police and to look into other aspects of the probe, he said.

An FIR was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station on May 28 in connection with the statements she made during a television news channel debate.

She has been summoned to appear before Pydhonie police on June 25 at 11am for recording of statement, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

