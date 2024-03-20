Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhutan Visit Postponed Due To Weather Conditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Bhutan, slated for March 21, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the region, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.
Originally planned as a two-day trip, the visit was called off a day before its commencement due to ongoing inclement weather over Paro airport, a crucial gateway to the Himalayan kingdom.
The ministry stated, "New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels."
This postponement comes on the heels of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay's recent visit to India, marking his inaugural foreign trip since assuming office in January.
During his stay, Tobgay engaged in bilateral discussions with Indian leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, as well as industry stakeholders, underlining the robust ties between the two nations.
PM Modi's planned visit was widely viewed as a significant gesture emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Bhutan. The Ministry of External Affairs had previously underscored the enduring partnership between the two countries, characterized by mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill.
The diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan trace back to 1968, with the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation serving as a cornerstone, initially signed in 1949 and subsequently renewed in February 2007.
Over the years, the two nations have maintained regular high-level exchanges, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy.'
Notably, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has made several visits to India, with the most recent occurring in November 2023, further cementing the strong bond shared between the two countries.