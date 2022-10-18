Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
President Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.

President of India Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of pilgrims and the pilot in a helicopter crash PTI

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 2:34 pm

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the death of pilgrims and the pilot in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, she said.

The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard. The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

"The news of the death of many pilgrims, including the pilot, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

