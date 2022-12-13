Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Prepared To Discuss Cabinet Expansion If It Comes Up During Delhi Visit: Karnataka CM

Home National

Prepared To Discuss Cabinet Expansion If It Comes Up During Delhi Visit: Karnataka CM

Bommai is travelling to the national capital on Wednesday to attend the meeting called by Shah with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, to discuss the raging border dispute between the two states.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 3:16 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he is prepared to discuss the cabinet expansion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leadership, if the issue comes up for discussion, during his New Delhi visit.

Bommai is travelling to the national capital on Wednesday to attend the meeting called by Shah with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka, to discuss the raging border dispute between the two states.

"Officially the meeting is regarding the border dispute, after that if he (Shah) raises the issue, I will be going prepared," the Chief Minister said in response to a question on cabinet expansion.

Bommai had earlier indicated that the cabinet exercise is likely after Gujarat Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections next year.

There were some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. However, many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Karnataka Government To Set Up Innovation Experience Exhibition Museum: Bommai

Gujarat Election Results Will Have Positive Effect On BJP’s Prospects In Karnataka: CM Bommai

Tags

National Karnataka Chief Minister Karnataka Government Political Visits Politics Basavaraj Bommai Mysuru
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment