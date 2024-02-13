Prepare Plan For Testing All Food Products In Delhi: Delhi HC To FSSAI

"You are giving broad general guidelines. Get it (specific guidelines) made for Delhi at least. We will get it implemented," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

"Since FSSAI is the apex body dealing with food safety, this court directs it to prepare a plan for sampling and testing of all food products in Delhi. Let a plan be placed on record. We will get it implemented by the Delhi government," the bench stated.

The court's order came on a suo motu case initiated by it in 2010 following a news report on the use of certain pesticides for growing vegetables that potentially cause serious neurological problems, kidney damage, skin diseases, cancer and other grievous diseases.

The amici curiae appointed in the matter to assist the court emphasised that no action has been taken by authorities on the issue and several fruits and vegetables being sold in the market contained pesticides beyond the prescribed level.