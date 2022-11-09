Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Links Congress To Instability, Corruption

Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of assembly seats in the state, Narendra Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 12:59 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Himachal Pradesh needs a stable and strong government of "double engine", and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam".

Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of assembly seats in the state, Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre. He said the Congress, the main challenger to the BJP's bid to retain power in the hill state, will only hamper development if it is elected to power in the state.

Noting that the Congress is left with power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi asked people if they have ever heard of them making news for development. It is the reports of internal feuds of the Congress which come out from there, he added.

There is so much anger against the Congress that people have not elected it to power in many states for decades after defeating it, Modi said, citing the examples of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

The BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power again and again, he said, referring to the party's win in several states where it was in power.

The BJP only says what it can do and then works with its full strength to implement with its promises, he said. Other political parties are still rooted in family rule and vote bank politics, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Blesses Music Couple Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal On Their Wedding

Amit Shah Highlights PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Boost Irrigation, Drinking Water Supply In Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh Polls: Ban On Drones, Helicopters, Paragliding Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Kangra Visit

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Himachal Pradesh Congress Instability Corruption Scam Kangra District West Bengal Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Leading Educational Institutes Of India

Leading Educational Institutes Of India