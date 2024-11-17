PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a historic visit to Nigeria. After his visit to Nigeria, the PM will depart form Brazil for the G20 Summit. With this visit, Modi has become the first Indian prime minister to visit in 17 years.
Meanwhile, the unrest continues to escalate in Manipur where for over a year, a civil war has been raging between the Kuki and Metei communities.
Here's a look at the top stories for November 17 -
PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to the African country in 17 years.
PM Modi's Nigeria visit is the first stop of his three-nation visit. During his visit to the African nation, he will be conferred ith the second-highest national award - the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger. READ FULL STORY HERE
Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley As Tensions Escalate
Manipur witnessed an escalation of the ongoing unrest in the state on Saturday especially in Jiribam after six bodies of the missing persons including infants were found days after a gunfight killed 11 militants in the district. The Manipur government has requested the Centre to review and withdraw Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in the state. READ HERE
West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Targets Netanyahu's Home Again
The Israeli PM's house was targeted by Hezbollah fighters once again. On Saturday, two flash bombs landed in the garden of his house in Caesarea.
As per the statement from Shin Bet and Israeli police, the flares landed in the courtyard of the property. Calling the attack a "serious incident and a dangerous escalation,” Israel has launched an investigation into the matter. READ FULL STORY HERE.
Denmark Wins Miss Universe 2024
Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2024, marking her country's first win at the international beauty pageant.
The 73rd edition of the pageant, which saw participation by more than 120 contestants, was held on Saturday night at the Mexico City Arena. READ MORE HERE
Delhi: AQI In 'Severe' Category For 5th Day
The Air Quality Index recorded 'severe' category for the fifth consecutive day in Delhi on Sunday as the city woke up with a blanket of smog. As the restrictions to curb pollution have been tightened, authorities have imposed fines worth Rs 5.85 crore for violations across the city on Friday. READ MORE HERE.