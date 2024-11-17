Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which happens to be the first by an Indian prime minister to the African country in 17 years.
PM Modi's Nigeria visit is the first part of his three-nation visit as he will next visit Brazil and then Guyana.
Both PM Modi and President Tinubu aim to discuss bilateral ties to expand strategic partnership between the two countries and 'enhance cooperation in critical sectors'.
As part of the warm welcome offered to PM Modi on his arrival in Nigeria, Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a post on X wrote, "The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria."
Why Is PM Modi's Nigeria Visit 'Historic'?
This is Prime Minister Modi's first-ever visit to the West African Region.
To make PM Modi's maiden visit even more special, Nigeria has decided to confer its second-highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.
Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.
The Indian government officials told PTI that this will be the 17th such international award being conferred to PM Modi by a country.
PM Modi's 5-Day Trip Entails -
In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a Troika member.
Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.
India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.
In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.