Prime Minister Narendra Modi was officially conferred with Russia's most prestigious civilian honour-the Order of St Andrew the Apostle by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a post on X PM Modi shared about the award and he expressed that he is dedicating the award to the people of his country.
The post said, "Honoured to receive the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. I dedicate it to the people of India."
Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest state decoration of Russia.
PM Modi held talks with President Putin on Tuesday where he addressed various topics including India-Russia bilateral ties, how it has been over the years and where it is headed to.
PM Modi expressed gratitude to Putin for his help with fuel in the time of need.
PM Modi also hinted at the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and stated, "no solution is possible in a battlefield" as he continued to condemn war and terrorism.