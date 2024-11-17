West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Targets Netanyahu's Home Again, Families Of Gaza Hostages Continue Protest

As the conflict in the West Asia region continues to scalate, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has one again targeted the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As per reports, two flash bombs exploded outside the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea on Saturday.
Meanwhile, as Israel continues its bombardment of Lebanon and Gaza, families of the hostages continued their protests, calling on the Israeli government to bring back the remaining hostages.
West Asia Conflict | Latest Developments
Netanayhu's Home Targeted Again
The Israeli PM's house was targeted by Hezbollah fighters once again. On Saturday, two flash bombs landed in the garden of his house in Caesarea.
As per the statement from Shin Bet and Israeli police, the flares landed in the courtyard of the property.
Calling the attack as a "serious incident and a dangerous escalation,” Israel has launched an investigation into the matter.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also condemned the attack and warned against growing violence in the public sphere. “I have spoken with the head of the Shin Bet and stressed the urgent need to identify and bring those responsible to justice,” Herzog said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Lebanon Attacked 145 Times In 24 Hours
As Israel continues its bombardment of Lebanon, the Lebanese government has stated that Israeli has attacked Lebanon at least 145 times in the past 24 hours.
Since the start of the aggression, a total of 13,222 attacks have been reported across Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israel's military has stated that the capital city of Beirut was attacked 50 times on the city’s southern suburbs in the past week alone.
Families Of Gaza Hosatages Demand Release
It's been 400 days since Hamas took around 200 hostages since the start of the Gaza war. With 100 hostages still under the capitivty of Hamas, the families of the hostages have continued their protests across Israel, demanding action from the Israeli government,
Since the killing of six hostages by Hamas in 2024, the families and other Israeli citizens have been protesting against the Netanyahu government for their lack of action to bring the hostages home. Along with this, Israelis have also demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister.