International

Yahya Sinwar Killed By Gunshot To The Head, Says Autopsy; Chilling Details Surface As Tensions Rise

Yahya Sinwar's death was confirmed by Hamas on Thursday as all eyes remained on the next possible leadership of the militant group.

The autopsy revealed that Yahya Sinwars finger was cut off by the soldiers for identification. |
The autopsy revealed that Yahya Sinwar's finger was cut off by the soldiers for identification. | Photo: AP
info_icon

All the eyes are on Hamas and its leadership changes as Yahya Sinwar's death has come as a significant blow to the militant group.

The video of Sinwar's final moments released by the Israeli Defense Force meanwhile sparked a massive debate on social media, whether the Hamas chief was a true Palestinian Hero or a murderer.

The ongoing war in the Middle East region, the one on Gaza and the other with Hezbollah has continued its string of destruction.

ALSO READ | Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar

Middle East Tensions | The Latest

How Did Yahya Sinwar Die?

The Israeli autopsy of Yahya Sinwar revealed that the fatal blow to the Hamas top leader was a gunshot injury to the head, the New York Times reported.

Sinwar was earlier hurt in the arm while exchanging fire with Israeli soldiers. The IDF unknowingly came upon the Hamas leader while on a routine operation in southern Gaza's Rafah city.

Israeli troops saw two militants rushing into a building, followed by another one -- who turned out to be none other than Yahya Sinwar.

Dr Chen Kugel, director of Israel's National Forensic Institute, oversaw the autopsy and described the findings in an NYT interview. He said that during the encounter, shrapnel -- likely from a small missile or tank shell -- hit Sinwar on his right arm and injured him.

Dr Kugel said it appeared that Sinwar tried to tie an electric cable around his injured arm to try and stop the bleeding, adding that "it wouldn't have worked in any case". "It was not strong enough, and his forearm was smashed."

In the raw footage released by the Israeli forces, a man -- identified to be Sinwar -- is seen sitting in a chair covered in dust. The man watches the drone for around 20 seconds and then throws what appears to be a stick in its direction.

An Israeli military official said that Yahya Sinwar "engaged in combat” with Israeli troops operating in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, and was spotted running into a building. The army reportedly hit the building with tank fire. - X/@karaokecomputer
'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance

BY Outlook Web Desk

Dr Kugel said that Sinwar was later shot in the head, leading to his death. His corpse was found in the rubble of the partially collapsed building following shelling, Israeli soldiers said.

The doctor said the soldiers cut off one of Sinwar's fingers for health officials to identify him. His corpse arrived at the National Forensic Institute on Thursday night for postmortem.

Sinwar was relatively pale, considering that he spent long hours in the underground tunnel network. He weighed healthy, over 150 pounds, and had no signs of malnutrition, Dr Kugel said.

Sinwar's body was handed over to the Israeli military after the autopsy was completed, Dr Kugel noted.

Notably, Israeli authorities had Sinwar's DNA information as he had served as a prisoner in the country before. The Hamas leader had spent over two decades in Israeli prisons before being released in 2011 as part of a prisoner swap for an Israeli soldier.

Gaza Still At Risk Of Famine

Amid the continued battle between Israel and Hamas, Gaza remains at risk of famine even as the number of people suffering from extreme levels of hunger has declined in recent months.

The findings from the international authority on hunger crises come days after the United States warned Israel to allow and increase the inflow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying that otherwise, it might stand to lose access to military funding from Washington.

Israel resumed the shipment of aid into Gaza on Monday, after a nearly two weeks pause. It announced a second shipment on Wednesday and said that it will continue to act in accordance with international law "to facilitate and ease the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip".

Notably, 86 per cent of Gaza's population faces crisis-level hunger or worse. The latest findings were released by the Integrated Food Security Classification (IPC) -- an initiative constituted in 2004 during the famine in Somalia that involved over a dozen UN agencies, aid organisations, governments, and other groups.

The IPC warned that the situation could rapidly worsen, saying that it expects catastrophic hunger levels to double in the coming months. It cited a slowdown in aid in recent weeks, the onset of what typically is a cold and rainy winter, and the harsh conditions people could face in cramped spaces and shelters with little food, clean water or toilets.

"One year into the conflict, the risk of famine persists throughout the whole Gaza Strip as conflict intensifies and winter approaches," the report added.

Israel Uncovers Hezbollah's Web Of Tunnels

Israeli forces have spent the past year identifying and destroying Hamas' underground tunnel network in Gaza. Now the troops are focused on dismantling the tunnel web of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has sifted through dense brushes of southern Lebanon for the last two weeks, unearthing what it described as Hezbollah's deep attack capabilities, which are highlighted by a tunnel system with weapons caches and rocket launchers.

Notably, the Iran-backed militant group is the Arab world's most significant paramilitary force. It began firing into Israel a day after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Jerusalem on October 7 last year. Hezbollah said that it would keep attacking Israel till there is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. It also said that its strikes were in support of its ally -- Hamas.

As Israel uncovered a web of Hezbollah's tunnels in southern Lebanon, it believes that they are proof of the militant group's plan to carry out a bloody offensive against communities.

“Hezbollah has openly declared that it plans to carry out its own Oct. 7 massacre on Israel's northern border, on an even larger scale,” Israeli military spokesman Rear. Adm. Daniel Hagari had said the day troops entered Lebanon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz Khan's Maiden Century Propels Team To 344/3 At Lunch
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Halts Play In Bengaluru; IND - 46, 344/3; NZ - 402
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan's 'Rain Dance' On The Pitch To Protect Rishabh Pant Goes Viral - Watch
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Can India Win After Being Bowled Out For 46? - Teams Who Have Won After Overturning Big Innings Lead
  5. Sarfaraz Khan Hits Maiden Century During India Vs New Zealand 1st Test In Bengaluru
Football News
  1. Three Indian Footballers Set To Undergo Training Session At Old Trafford
  2. Leeds United Vs Sheffield United: Pascal Struijk And Mateo Joseph Lead Team To 2-0 Derby Triumph
  3. Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Nets Last-Minute Penalty To Secure 2-1 Victory
  4. Juventus Vs Lazio, Serie A: Can Timothy Weah And Nicolo Fagioli's Return Make Up For Six Absentees?
  5. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 St Pauli, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy Heads Late Winner For Nuri Sahin's Men
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections: MVA Parties At An Impasse Over Seat-Sharing; Uddhav Suggests To Be Cautious
  2. London-Bound Vistara Flight From Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Diverts To Frankfurt
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  5. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Yahya Sinwar Killed By Gunshot To The Head, Says Autopsy; Chilling Details Surface As Tensions Rise
  2. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
  3. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  4. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  5. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Halts Play In Bengaluru; IND - 46, 344/3; NZ - 402
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails