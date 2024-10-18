'Yahya Sinwar Wasn't That Day's Target': How Israel Found Hamas Leader By Chance

An Israeli military official said that Yahya Sinwar "engaged in combat” with Israeli troops operating in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, and was spotted running into a building. The army reportedly hit the building with tank fire. Photo: X/@karaokecomputer

An Israeli military official said that Yahya Sinwar "engaged in combat” with Israeli troops operating in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, and was spotted running into a building. The army reportedly hit the building with tank fire. Photo: X/@karaokecomputer