PM Modi Urges His Followers To Drop ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ Slogan From Social Media Profiles

After taking oath as Prime Minister for third successive time, Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his admirers for their “unwavering support” in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He urged his admirers to drop the slogan 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media profiles.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, "Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation."
"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," he said.
In March this year amidst the campaigning for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP top brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, added the 'Modi ka Parivar' slogan on their X handles after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said at a rally that the Prime Minister "does not have a family of his own".