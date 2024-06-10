Modi Govt 3.0 Council Of Ministers: 7 Women Inducted, Allies Given Space, Shah, Gadkari Return | Key Facts

Outlook Web Desk
Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday, becoming only the second PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third straight term
Along with Modi, 71 ministers took oath out of which 60 are BJP leaders, two each from the TDP and the JDU, and one each from the JDS, HAM, SHS, Apna Dal (Soneylal), RLD, LJP-Ramvilas Paswan, and RPI. While 30 MPs were inducted as Union Ministers, 41 others took oath as Ministers of State (MoS)
Seven women, including two in the Cabinet role, were inducted into the new council of ministers in the 18th Lok Sabha. Nirmala Sitharaman (bottom) and BJP MP Annpurna Devi (top) have been inducted in the Cabinet
Senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari (in pic), Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah (in pic/bottom), Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were re-inducted in cabinet in Modi 3.0 government
The seven women ministers also included Shobha Karandlaje (in pic/R), Raksha Khadse (in pic/L), Savitri Thakur, and Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel
NDA ally JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh and TDP's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu have also been inducted into Union Cabinet. Allies JDU, TDP have played a key role in making NDA hit majority in LS polls
Party president JP Nadda returned to the cabinet after five years, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were the fresh faces in the Modi cabinet. A total 9 new faces took oath to be part of Cabinet on Sunday
LJP's Chirag Paswan and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary are among the NDA ally faces part of the Union Cabinet of Modi government 3.0
In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats (out of 543), which Modi has noted is the biggest success for any pre-poll alliance when a single party did not get a majority
However, Modi's third term, appeared inevitable, did not come with the massive mandate he and his party had been claiming and exit polls had projected, as the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc gave a tough fight and bagged 234 seats