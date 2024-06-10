Modi Govt 3.0 Council Of Ministers: 7 Women Inducted, Allies Given Space, Shah, Gadkari Return | Key Facts

Council Of Ministers | In Numbers

Along with Modi, 71 ministers took oath out of which 60 are BJP leaders, two each from the TDP and the JDU, and one each from the JDS, HAM, SHS, Apna Dal (Soneylal), RLD, LJP-Ramvilas Paswan, and RPI. While 30 MPs were inducted as Union Ministers, 41 others took oath as Ministers of State (MoS)