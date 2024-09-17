National

PM Modi To Visit US On Sept 21 For Quad Summit, UN General Assembly Address

On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the MEA said.

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to US
PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to US Photo: File Image
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

Modi will attend the fourth Quad leaders' Summit at Wilmington in Delaware on September 21 that is being hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing the prime minister's trip.

It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit this year.

"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025," the MEA said.

"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," it said.

On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the MEA said.

In New York, the prime minister will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22.

"The prime minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," the MEA said in a statement.

Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu Want Greater Player Retention Before Mega Auction
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rahul Has Skill To Play Spin, Seam And Will Be Given Opportunities, Says Rohit
  3. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs GAW Match
  4. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: PSG Ready To Create New Stars, Says Enrique
  2. FC Goa Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Fatorda Witnesses Khalid Jamil Special As JFC Win 2-1
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Siverio, Murray Score As Jamshedpur FC Stun Goa In Fatorda
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Players 'Close' To Striking Over Fixture Congestion, Warns Rodri
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Can Reach 1,000-Goal Milestone If He Looks After Body: Jorge Andrade
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  4. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  5. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  2. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  5. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The 2020 Vikas Dubey Case Of UP, The First Time 'Bulldozer Action' Rolled Out
  2. Odisha Crime Branch To Investigate The Assault Case Of Army Officer And His Female Friend At A Police Station
  3. J&K Phase 1 Voting: 24 Seats In 7 Districts, 219 Candidates In Fray In First Poll Since 2014
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Set For Voting In First Assembly Polls Since Art 370 Abrogation
  5. AAP Demands Swati Maliwal’s Resignation Over Remarks Against New Delhi CM Atishi
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Hezbollah Men Among 9 Dead, Thousands Injured As Handheld Pagers Explode In Lebanon, Syria
  2. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  3. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  4. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav