Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
PM Modi To Address Rally In Poll-Bound Nagaland On Friday

Nagaland: Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in the state over the past one week.

PM Modi in Nagaland
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagaland.(File photo)

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 6:56 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Chumoukedima district on Friday to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland assembly election, a top BJP leader said on Thursday.

Modi will address a rally of the BJP-NDPP, which are the only two parties to have entered into a pre-poll alliance.        

Announcing Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by important BJP leaders to the poll-bound state shows the party's concern for Nagaland 's future and its relation with the  Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Nagaland over the past one week.

The BJP-NDPP alliance will contest in all the seats of the 60-member House.
 

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

