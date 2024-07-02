As Opposition's Sloganeering Pounds Modi's LS Speech, He Tears Into Congress | What All He Said

Day after Rahul Gandhi's unbridled speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fierce address, saying that what happened yesterday will not be forgiven by the people of the nation for centuries to come.
From calling the Leader of Opposition a "kid" to terming the Congress to be a "parasitic" party, Modi launched back-to-back attacks at the grand old party and its leader.
'Baalak Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi
Referring to Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that nowadays it seems like some work of entertaining a small child is going on in the grand old party.
Noting that a 'kid' was celebrating his score of '99', Modi said, But one of his teachers wondered and asked, 'why are you distributing sweets, why are you celebrating?'"
The PM implied that the said teacher was suggesting that there was nothing to celebrate, "The '99' points he secured weren't out of 100, but out of '543'!"
"But who could make a 'Baalak Buddhi' understand that, after all?" Modi asked.
A new game is in vogue these days, PM Modi said, a game of gaining sympathy. "A 'kid' came crying to his mother complaining that he was beaten by other kids...that he was being bullied by other kids," he said.
Further, he stated that the mother got upset, but she was unaware that the 'smart kid' had actually abused another kid, torn the books and called his teacher a 'thief'. "Notably, we have seen this Bachkana Harkat' in the Parliament yesterday," the PM said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lower House on Monday.
'Your Sanskars, Characters, Hatred'
Hitting out at the Rahul Gandhi for calling the "entire Hindu community" violent, PM Modi said protection of parliamentary democracy would not be possible without taking yesterday's incident seriously.
"Now these actions should not be ignored by calling them childish intellect, the intentions behind this are not good but are seriously dangerous," he added.
Citing Swami Vivekananda, Modi said that the Indian philosopher had 131 years ago in Chicago said that he was proud of coming from a religion which taught tolerance and global acceptance to the entire world.
However today, Modi said a conspiracy is being hatched to falsely accuse Hindus, saying that they are violent.
"These are your sanskars, these are your character, these are your thoughts, these are your hatred. These are the deeds of Hindus of this country," the PM said while sharpening his attack at the Opposition.
He further said that "these are the people who coined the term Hindu terrorism". The nation will never forgive their fellow Indians if Hinduism is compared with terms like 'malaria, dengue, etc'.
"As part of a well-planned conspiracy, their entire ecosystem has made it a fashion to belittle, insult and mock Hindu traditions," Modi said, asking that how can the nation forgive such games where forms of Gods are played with for personal political gains.
The Prime Minister said that after yesterday's incident, the Hindu society will now be thinking whether this was an coincidence or the pre-arrival signs of a something bigger.
'Biggest Election Failure'
Stating that this was the third executive Lok Sabha elections where the Congress couldn't cross the 100-seats mark, Modi said this was the "biggest failure in elections in the history" of the grand old party.
He said that this was Congress' third worst presentation in elections. People have mandate to them in the 2024 general elections, which is for them to sit in the opposition and "keep screaming and shouting when the arguments end".
"It would have been better if the Congress had accepted its defeat, respected the orders of the people and introspected," Modi added.
The 'Sholay' Reference & 'Parasitic Congress'
PM Modi drew reference of the Bollywood film 'Sholay' and said that the statements made by Congress leaders have even surpassed such a film.
There was an aunt in it, he said during the Lok Sabha speech, "We have lost only for the third time, but aunty, it is a moral victory. Hey aunty, we have got 0 seats in 13 states, but he is a hero. Hey, the party has been ruined, but the party is still breathing."
According to Modi, the grand old party would from 2024 be known as a "parasitic Congress", saying that a parasite is one that eats the body in which it lives.
The grand old party "eats away the votes of the party with which it forms an alliance and prospers at the expense of its ally", he said, adding that "I am saying this on the basis of facts".
Congress In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Modi noted that at places where BJP-Congress were in a direct fight, where the latter was the majority party, its strike rate was only 26 per cent.
"But in the states where he used to walk holding someone's pallu, his strike rate is 50 percent," he said in his reference to the Leader of Opposition.
Justifying his reason behind calling Congress 'parasitic', Modi said that of the 99 seats the grand old party, most of the seats were won by its allies and that is why it is a parasite.
In the 16 states where Congress fought alone, its vote share has fallen, the PM said, adding that, in the three states -- Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- where the party fought on its own, it managed to win only two out of 64 seats.
Clearly, he said, it means that in this elections, "the Congress has become completely parasitic and has increased its number of seats by climbing on the shoulders of its allies."
Had the Congress not eaten away its allies' votes, it would have been very difficult for them to win so many seats in the Lok Sabha.
'Busy Spreading Anarchy'
The party which ruled the nation for six decades is "busy spreading anarchy", Modi said, calling it to be the misfortune of the nation's citizens.
"They go to the South and speak against the people of the North, they go to the North and spew venom against the West. They have made every effort to divide on the basis of language," the PM noted.
In his speech in the Lower House, Modi said that the grand old party was attempting to spready anarchy by making one part of the nation to be inferior to the other part.
They are also working to spread anarchy on economic basis, he said, adding that they are taking steps in their states, that path is going to lead towards economic chaos.
"It was announced from their platforms that if the results on June 4 are not as per their wishes, then fire will be set, this is their aim," Modi stated.
The anarchy in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said was a game that was played to mislead the people of the nation, that too just for fulfilling their political objectives.
"The entire country has seen the nefarious attempts to push the country into riots," Modi said.
'Lies, A Political Weapon'
The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress had made lie a weapon of politics, saying that they are addict to lying.
"Yesterday, on 1st July, the country celebrated "Khatakhat Day". On 1st July, people were checking their bank accounts for Rs 8,500," he noted.
Citing Tulsidas, Modi said, he had said "to take lies, to give lies, to eat lies, to chew lies", adding that the grand old party has made "lies a political weapon".
Comparing Congress to a cannibalistic animal, Modi said that lies are stuck to their mouth like an animal's mouth is covered with blood. "The Congress has got the blood of lies on its mouth, they have misled the countrymen," he added.
The lies was about giving Rs 8,500 to the mothers and sisters and that the hurt caused by it will destroy the Congress, the Prime Minister said.
Rahul has lied about EVMs, the Constitution, Rafale, banks, "he has told every kind of lie", Modi claimed.
"The courage increased so much that an attempt was made to mislead the House even yesterday. A lie was also told here regarding Agniveer," he noted.
"Congress has always lied regarding the Constitution and reservations," Modi said, adding that he would like to bring forth the truth before the nation.
Bringing up Emergency, he said that the autocratic rule was imposed on the country 50 years ago. "The Congress had crossed all limits of cruelties. They inflicted cruelties on their own countrymen. Against the Constitution, they dismissed governments, censored media," Modi added.
'Conspiring To Weaken Defense Reform'
Further sharpening his attack against the Congress, Modi said that the party is conspiring to weaken the efforts of defense reform. "In fact, the people of Congress can never see the Indian forces becoming powerful," he said.
Who doesn't know the country's forces were weak during former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's time? the PM asked, saying that the grand old party weakened the armies by committing scams worth lakhs of crores.
"We are making reforms to make our troops battle-ready," the PM noted.
He attributed the strengthening of the forces' integration to the introduction of the 'Chief of Defense Staff' designation.
However, he said that the Congress had created a tradition of corruption since the country gained independence. "Be it the Jeep scam, the submarine scam or the Bofors scam, all these scams have prevented the strength of the army from increasing," Modi added.
The PM claimed that armed forces did not even have bulletproof jackets during Congress' regime. The grand old party did not procure fighter jets and when the NDA government tried, they resorted to all sorts of conspiracies, he said.
"Every possible conspiracy was hatched to ensure that the fighter jets could not reach the Air Force. Look at the intelligence of these children, they used to make small toy models of Rafale and fly them, they used to have fun with the armies," Modi said, adding that the grand old party opposes every reform meant to strengthen the army.
'One Rank, One Pension'
Modi said the Congress has now realised that the energy of the youth is the biggest strength of the army. He said that outright lies are being spread about army recruitment so that the nation's youth does not join the army.
"I want to know through the House that for whom does the Congress want to weaken our armed forces, for whose benefit are the Congress members spreading so many lies regarding the armed forces?" the PM asked.
He noted that an attempt was also made to fool the country's brave soldiers about One Rank, One Pension (OROP), adding that "Indira Gandhi abolished the OROP system in our country".
"For decades, Congress did not allow it to be implemented, but at the time of the elections, attempts were made to fool the army commanders by showing Rs 500 crore. On the other hand, the NDA government implemented the OROP," he added.
CONCLUSION
Lastly, before the concluding his address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi asked the Opposition to work together in matters of national interest, saying that its state governments should compete with the NDA in good governance.
"May God give good sense to 'balak buddhi'," Modi said while concluding his speech with the apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi.