'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points

Modi's Take On Rahul's LS Speech: The PM said that 'Bachkana Harkat' was seen in the Parliament yesterday, adding that for decades to come, people won't forgive what happened. "Without taking seriously what happened yesterday, we will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy," he added. He said that the intentions behind these actions are "not good, but a serious danger". Modi said it is a serious matter that conspiracy is being hatched to "level false allegations against Hindus". "These are your sanskars, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the deeds done with the Hindus of this country. This country is not going to forget this for centuries," Modi said.