'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points

Amid heavy sloganeering from the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, saying that she highlighted the NDA government's resolve for 'Viksit Bharat' and spoke on key issues.
The Prime Minister's address comes a day after Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech triggered massive outrage in the Lower House. Rahul launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing protests from the treasury benches.
Notably, PM Modi was prompted to intervene at least twice during Rahul's speech, slamming him for calling the "entire Hindu community" violent. Home Minister Amit Shah had also demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition.
PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
Modi's Struggle To Be Audible: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha, he was met with severe difficulties as he struggled to be audible in the Lower House amid rage from the Opposition.
'Pain Of Those Who Lost Badly': Modi said that the people of India chose the BJP-led NDA government in the "world's largest election campaign", adding that he can understand the "pain of those who lost badly" despite spreading lies continuously, resulting in their "huge defeat".
Only Mission Is 'Nation First': PM Modi emphasised that his government's only mission is "Nation First", "Bharat First", saying that its works, steps and policies have been directed towards this very goal. "Everyone has seen that we have made each and every reform which was necessary for the good of the country," he added.
Zero Tolerance For Corruption: The Prime Minister reiterated that his government had in 2014 said that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption, terming the phenomena to have ravaged the nation "like termites". He said that nation's citizens have blessed their zero tolerance approach.
'Santushtikaran' Not 'Tushtikaran': In his speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi stated that India has witnessed a long history of appeasement politics. And now, he said, "the country is seeing our governance...ours is a model of 'Santushtikaran' and not 'Tushtikaran'." He said that the former term means saturation of every scheme, reaching the last person.
No Stone Unturned For Viksit Bharat: Modi gave 'assurance' the people of the nation, saying that his government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill the resolution of Viksit Bharat. The BJP-led NDA government will do its best to deliver on the promise, to fulfil the dream of a developed India, he said, "We have promised to work 24x7 for 2047."
New India's Approach Towards Terrorism: The country was in depths of despair in 2014, the Prime Minister said, people elected us and an era of transformation began. Before the Modi government, he noted that there were times when terrorists were free to attack anywhere, adding that it was a routine to see innocent lives being lost. "Every nook and corner of Hindustan used to be targeted, and the governments used to do nothing except keeping mum! But after 2014, ye naya Hindustan ghar mei ghus ke maarta hai," Modi said.
Modi's Take On Article 370: In his Lok Sabha speech, PM Modi said raked up the issues surrounding Article 370. He said that in today's time, the citizens know that India can do anything for its security. "People who worship Article 370, those who use vote bank politics as a weapon, had created such a situation in Jammu and Kashmir that the Constitution of India could not enter the borders of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said. He stated that at present, the wall of Article 370 has fallen, adding that stone pelted has stopped, democracy is strong and the people are trusting the Constitution.
'3rd Biggest Failure In...': Taking a jibe at the opposition party, Congress, PM Modi said that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was the third consecutive term, that the grand old party couldn't cross the 100 seats-mark. "It's the biggest failure in elections in the history of Congress. It's the third worst presentation of Congress in elections," he added. Modi said that people of the nation gave mandate to Congress this time, so that they "sit in the opposition and keep screaming and shouting when the arguments end".
Modi's 'Baalak Buddhi' Jibe At Rahul: PM Modi launched a scathing attack at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "kid who happily celebrated his score of 99". Modi said that one of that 'kid's' teachers asked him why he was celebrating, implying that there was nothing to celebrate. "The '99' points he secured weren't out of 100, but out of '543'!" he added. Modi asked, "But who could make a 'Baalak Buddhi' (child's brain') understand that, after all?"
Party Ruined, But Party Still Breathing: Taking back-to-back shots at the Congress, Modi said that the statements made by the grand old party have surpassed the Bollywood film of 'Sholay'. "There was an aunt in it... We have lost only for the third time, but aunty, it is a moral victory. Hey aunty, we have got 0 seats in 13 states, but he is a hero," the PM said, adding that, "Hey, the party has been ruined, but the party is still breathing."
'Parasitic Congress': Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the grand old party will be known as the "parasitic Congress from 2024", noting that a parasite is one that eats the body in which it lives. "Congress also eats away the votes of the party with which it forms an alliance and prospers at the expense of its ally. I am saying this on the basis of facts," Modi said.
Congress Busy Spreading Anarchy: Modi said it is the country's misfortune that the Congress party, which ruled for six decades, is busy spreading anarchy. "They go to the South and speak against the people of the North, they go to the North and spew venom against the West. They have made every effort to divide on the basis of language," he added.
New Game Of Gaining Sympathy: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a new game of gaining sympathy, which is in vogue these days. "A 'kid' came crying to his mother complaining that he was beaten by other kids...that he was being bullied by other kids... His mother became upset...but the 'smart kid' did not tell her that he had actually abused another kid...that he had torn the books, and had called his teacher 'Chor'," he added.
Modi's Take On Rahul's LS Speech: The PM said that 'Bachkana Harkat' was seen in the Parliament yesterday, adding that for decades to come, people won't forgive what happened. "Without taking seriously what happened yesterday, we will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy," he added. He said that the intentions behind these actions are "not good, but a serious danger". Modi said it is a serious matter that conspiracy is being hatched to "level false allegations against Hindus". "These are your sanskars, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the deeds done with the Hindus of this country. This country is not going to forget this for centuries," Modi said.
Citing Swami Vivekananda's words from 131 years ago, he said, "Vivekananda had said in Chicago that I am proud that I belong to a religion that has taught the whole world tolerance and global acceptance. 131 years ago Vivekananda ji had said this in front of the greats of the world."
One Rank, One Pension: PM Modi said that the tradition of corruption in the nation has been created since independence, naming Jeep scam, submarine scam and Bofors scam. Now, he said, an attempt has been made to fool the nation's brave soldiers about "One Rank, One Pension (OROP)", adding that Indira Gandhi had abolished that system in the country. "For decades, Congress did not allow it to be implemented, but at the time of the elections, attempts were made to fool the army commanders by showing Rs 500 crore. On the other hand, the NDA government implemented the OROP," Modi said.