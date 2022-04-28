Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
PM Modi inaugurates cancer care centre in Assam's Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a cancer care center in Assam's Dibrugarh district. It has been developed by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts.

PM Modi in Assam PTI Photo

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 6:43 pm

The center at Dibrugarh is part of 17 medical facilities being developed by ACCF, of which the prime minister will inaugurate seven during his day-long visit to the state. He unveiled a plaque in front of the center in the presence of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During a brief tour, Modi inspected the facilities and equipment in the center, situated on the Assam Medical College and Hospital premise here.

He will also virtually inaugurate six other similar facilities in another program scheduled later in the afternoon. Those are located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, and Darrang. Modi will also lay the foundation of seven hospitals at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon, and Tinsukia under the project event. A Tata Trusts spokesperson had earlier said that three more such cancer care facilities are in an advanced completion stage and will be opened later this year.


He said the 17 medical facilities, the "largest" network under the cancer control model of Tata Trusts, will serve 50,000 people annually not only from Assam but also from neighboring states

