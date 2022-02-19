Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
PM Modi Inaugurates 550-Tonne Capacity Bio-CNG Plant In Indore

The prime minister also said that ethanol blending in petrol used to be only 1 per cent to 2 per cent 7 to 8 years ago in India, which is now reaching around 8 per cent.

PM Modi Inaugurates 550-Tonne Capacity Bio-CNG Plant In Indore
PM Modi Inaugurates 550-Tonne Capacity Bio-CNG Plant In Indore

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 5:08 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated a 550-tonne capacity 'gobar-dhan' Bio-CNG plant in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.
       

The plant, named as Govardhan plant, is based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation. During the event, Modi said, "Lakhs of tonnes of garbage occupied thousands of acres of land for decades in cities across the country that caused air and water pollution, which is a major reason for the spread of diseases." Therefore, in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission, this issue is being addressed, he said.
       

The prime minister also said that ethanol blending in petrol used to be only 1 per cent to 2 per cent 7 to 8 years ago in India, which is now reaching around 8 per cent.
       

"We have taken an important decision in the budget that stubble will also be used in coal-fired power plants, which will not only end farmers' woes, but also ensure extra income for them," he added. 
       

Talking about Indore, which earned the 'cleanest city' tag for the fifth time in a row last year, Modi said, as soon as the name of Indore is mentioned, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and her service come to mind. The work of cleanliness also comes to mind with the mention of Indore, he added. 
       

Situated on the Devguradia trenching ground, the 550-tone per day capacity Bio-CNG plant is the biggest of its kind in the entire Asian continent, an official claimed.
       

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, among others, were present at the programme.

With PTI inputs.

