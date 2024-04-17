National

'Not Going To...': What US Said On PM Modi's 'Ghar Me Ghus Ke' Statement On Terrorism

PM Modi and several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have often been seen taking pride in their government's action against terrorism. Recently, PM Modi had said in an election rally that under his 'strong government, terrorists are killed in their territory - "Ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai".

L: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | R: US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller Photo: PTI | ANI
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ghar ghus ke marenge [will enter their territory to eliminate them]' statement on terrorism, the United States has said it encourages India and Pakistan to "find a resolution through dialogue".

READ MORE | 'Ghar Me Ghus Kar': PM Modi Hails His 'Strong' Govt's Actions Against Terrorism

"Whenever we have had a weak government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage," PM Modi had said in a rally in Uttarakhand on April 11.

Asked about the US reaction to PM Modi's statement, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that the , " ...US is not going to get into the middle of this, but we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue..."

PM Modi's statement did not name any country but it was a clear reference to Pakistan, which has called these remarks "provocative" and "myopic" and said such rhetoric only "impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also recently said made a similar statement, wherein he said India will enter Pakistan to eliminate anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country,

READ MORE | India Will Enter Pak To Kill Terrorists Who Flee There: Rajnath Singh Reacts To Guardian Report

"Koi bhi terrorist hamare parosi desh se yadi hamare Bharat ko disturb karneki koshish karega, yahan par yadi atankwadi harkate karega, toh uska muh tod jawab denge [If terrorists from the neighbouring country try to disturb the peace in India or try to carry out terror activities, we will give them a befitting reply]," Rajnath Singh said in an interview with CNN News18.

“Yadi woh bhag kar Pakistan mein jayega, toh Pakistan mein ghus kar marenge [If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them],” Rajnath Singh had said.

Rajnath Singh's statement was in response to a question on a report by British newspaper The Guardian which claimed that Indian intelligence agencies had killed about 20 people in Pakistan since 2020 as part of a broader plan to eliminate terrorists residing on foreign soil.

