India Targeted Individuals Inside Pakistan As Part Of Its Strategy To Eliminate Terrorism: Report

India has assassinated individuals inside Pakistan as part of a wider strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil, The Guardian has reported.
The report is based on interviews with intelligence officials in both India and Pakistan and states how India’s foreign intelligence agency—RAW— allegedly began to carry out assassinations abroad as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.
It states Research and Analysis Wing’s (RAW’s) shift to focus on extremists abroad was triggered by the Pulwama suicide attack in 2019, when a suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama along a national highway. The attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.
The report states India has drawn inspiration to carry out audacious attacks on terrorists inside foreign lands from intelligence agencies such as Israel’s Mossad and Russia’s KGB. Both the spy agencies have been linked to extrajudicial killings on foreign soil.
Over the years, the allegations have surfaced that Delhi has implemented a policy of targeting those it considers hostile.
Of late India has also been accused by foreign countries including Canada of involvement in the murders of Khalistani terrorist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and also of a failed assassination attempt on another Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
India has been accused of carrying out almost 20 killings on Pakistan soil since 2020.
The allegations also suggest that Sikh separatists in the Khalistan movement were targeted as part of these Indian foreign operations, both in Pakistan and the West, the report said.
The report quoting Pakistani investigators said, these deaths were orchestrated by Indian intelligence sleeper-cells mostly operating out of the United Arab Emirates.
The report stated India’s External Affairs Ministry has denied all the allegations, reiterating an earlier statement that they were “false and malicious anti-India propaganda”. The ministry emphasised a previous denial made by India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, that said killings in other countries were “not the government of India’s policy”, it said.