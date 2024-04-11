'Ghar Me Ghus Kar': PM Modi Hails His 'Strong' Govt's Actions Against Terrorism

While campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday brought all the focus on how the "strong" government at the Centre spearheaded by him have succeeded in eliminating terrorists on their own turf.
Addressing an election rally, Modi also said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of having a stable government.
What all did PM Modi say?
Emphasizing on the Centre's focus on counterterrorism, PM Modi said "Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf."
The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting the country and their anger against him was at its height.
He also asked the people of Uttarakhand to give a befitting reply to the Congress for talking about eliminating "Shakti" which is symbolised by the revered goddesses of Uttarakhand -- Maa Dhari Devi and Jwalpa Devi. PTI ALM
He also said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure.
Now roads and tunnels are being built along the borders, Modi said.
Rajnath Singh's recent remarks on killing terrorists
Following a recent report published by the British newspaper The Guardian alleging that Indian intelligence agencies had conducted targeted killings in Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently said that the government won't spare terrorists attempting to disrupt the country's peace and that they would be eliminated even if they run back to Pakistan.
"If any terrorist tries to disturb the country's peace, we will give a befitting reply. If they (terrorists) run back to Pakistan, we will go there and kill them," the Defence Minister told CNN-News18.