PM Modi Dons Sikh Cadet Turban At Today’s NCC Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Republic Day parade was seen wearing traditional cap of Uttarakhand.

PM Narendra Modi with cadets during NCC rally in New Delhi. - PTI

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 4:53 pm

Two days after donning the traditional cap of Uttarakhand and a stole from Manipur during the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a Sikh cadet turban while attending a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Delhi on Friday.

Modi wore a rifle-green turban with a red-coloured feather -- similar to how Sikh cadets wear it in the NCC --  for Friday's rally at the Cariappa parade ground here.

On January 26, Modi had ditched his traditional turban look and wore a traditional cap from Uttarakhand with an image of the brahmakamal, the state flower, and sported a stole from Manipur.

Official sources had said that Modi uses the brahmakamal whenever he offers prayers at Kedarnath.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are among the five states that head for polls next month.

Turbans have been a highlight of the prime minister's sartorial choices at Independence Day and Republic Day events.

Last year, he sported a a special turban from Gujarat's Jamnagar on 72nd Republic Day. On Independence Day last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long plume.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.

In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured crisscross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.
 

National Narendra Modi India Sikhs Turban National Cadet Corps (NCC) NCC Cadet Uttarakhand Punjab Republic Day
