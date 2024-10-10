National

PM Modi Arrives In Laos PDR For 2024 ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

PM Modi Arrives In Laos PDR For 2024 ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits | Photo: X/NarendraModi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looked forward to the deliberations with world leaders as he arrived in Laos for a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Modi is visiting Lao PDR on the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Laos is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) founded in 1967.

Modi was accorded a traditional welcome at the airport by Lao PDR Minister of Home Affairs Vilaywong Bouddhakham while some time later, at the hotel lobby, where members of the Indian diaspora greeting him with cheerful slogans. He also interacted with the community members.

“Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders,” Modi posted on X after reaching there.

During the visit, Modi will participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

Later, Modi witnessed 'Phralak Phralam,' the Laotian Ramayan performance. According to http://phralakphralam.com/ website, the Lao Ramayana differs from the original Indian version. It had reached Laos late, around the 16th century, brought by Buddhist missions.

ASEAN 2024: New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More - | Photo: AP
New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

In his departure statement in New Delhi, Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

“I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation,” the prime minister said.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), which is enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

“I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” he said.

He added, "This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation. There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various world leaders during this visit."

The ASEAN member States are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

The East Asia Summit comprises the 10 ASEAN countries and eight partners – Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste has the observer status at the EAS.

