International

New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024

With the three-day summit underway, ASEAN aims to work towards better cooperation in the region and to find a solution to issues such as the civil war in Myanmar and the growing tensions with China in the South China Sea.

asean summit 2024
ASEAN 2024: New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | Photo: AP
info_icon

The ASEAN Summit 2024 kicked off on Wednesday with a series of key meetings between Southeast Asian foreign ministers and top diplomats.

With the three-day summit underway, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations aims to work towards better cooperation in the region and work towards finding a solution to issues such as the civil war in Myanmar and the growing tensions with China in the South China Sea.

For the 2024 ASEAN Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have also been invited for talks with the regional bloc and to enhance cooperation.

ASEAN 2024 Summit - What's On Agenda

On the top of the list is Myanmar's ongoing civil war. During the next few days, Thailand and its new prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will be presenting a new peace plan for Myanmar, which is expected to propose an election.

Since 2021, Myanmar has been under military rule and chaos continues to prevail in the Southeast Asian country. The civil war in the country continues with the junta refusing to hold negotiations with the opposition.

Thailand has offered to host an "informal consultation" for the ASEAN members in December this year to try and find an end to the civil war in Myanmar.

Speaking to the regional bloc, Thai PM Shinawatra said - "ASEAN should send a unified message to all parties in Myanmar that there is no military solution. It is time to start talking and Thailand is ready to help".

However, problems arise as ASEAN members are not on the same page regarding the future governance plan for Myanmar, with one section calling for the junta to do more and hold elections and the others calling on the political parties to come together and hold negotiations.

Along with Myanmar, growing tensions in the South China Sea are also expected to be raised. With China and Japan in attendance for the ASEAN Summit, the regional bloc aims to discuss ways to diffuse the tensions and improve maritime relations across the region.

Tensions between China and ASEAN members such as Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei and China over the South China Sea has been a bone of contention over many decades.

However, in 2024, the dramatic escalation in tensions between Manilla and Beijing has once again raised concerns over the maritime dispute.

As per reports, the Chinese coast guard and other forces used powerful water cannons and dangerous blocking manoeuvres to prevent food and other supplies from reaching Filipino navy personnel.

Following this escalation, China and the Philippines have reached a deal to end the confrontations. However, the issue is expected to be discussed during the summit as well due to China's territorial claims over the region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs