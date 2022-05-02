PM's Europe Visit: Narendra Modi Holds Talks With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship and gave an impetus to trade and cultural linkages.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe visit that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the war in Ukraine, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

German Chancellor Scholz received Modi in a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival. He was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. The two leaders thereafter met in one-on-one format followed by delegation level talks. The meeting was held prior to the sixth round of Biennial Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December 2021.

Later, they held delegation-level talks which was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in statement.

Later, Modi and Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

"The Inter-Governmental Consultation between India and Germany illustrate the special nature of this friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Scholz and top Ministers from India and Germany meet in Berlin,” said the PMO on Twitter.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is a unique biennial dialogue mechanism allowing the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral matters. He said in another tweet, "For growth and resilience. For mobility and prosperity. For a greener and sustainable future. For an open and peaceful Indo-Pacific. The 6th edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations gets underway."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar and NSA Doval were also present in the meeting.

The 6th IGC will further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership, the MEA had said.

This is Modi's fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015.

In his departure statement, Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

"I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," Modi had said ahead of his visit.

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000, Modi said.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion.

Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany. Germany is home to a thriving Indian diaspora of over 2 lakh.

The visit will chart the future course for deepening Indo-German ties, the MEA said.

