National

'Plays With Future Of Soldiers': Akhilesh Yadav Vows To Scrap Agnipath Scheme If Oppn Comes To Power

This announcement came just one day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed a reservation policy for retired Agniveers.

Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
info_icon

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vowed that the Agnipath scheme will be scrapped "as soon as we come to power" as he stated that the scheme "compromises the security of the country and plays with the future of the soldiers".

This announcement came just one day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed a reservation policy for retired Agniveers.

Yadav, who is actively campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, reiterated his commitment to abolish the short-term military recruitment program if the INDIA bloc, of which the Samajwadi Party is a member wins the upcoming polls.

Agniveers ( Representational Image) - null
7 BJP-Led States Announce Reservation In Govt Services, Police Jobs For Agniveers After Oppn Criticism

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a post on X, Yadav said, "As soon as we come to power, the short-term 'Agniveer' military recruitment that compromises the security of the country and plays with the future of the soldiers will be cancelled within 24 hours."

"This is our demand on 'Agniveer' … The old recruitment (model) should be reinstated," he said in Hindi.

Adityanath on Friday said the Uttar Pradesh government would grant weightage to Agniveers who returned from service for recruitment in the police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The Centre in 2022 unveiled the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

Agniveer Soldiers Participate In Passing Out Parade At Gaur Drill Ground In Patna - Getty Images
Agnipath Scheme Row: How Different Is The Compensation On Death For Agniveers Than For Regular Soldiers?

BY Sharmita Kar

Those recruited under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

After completion of their four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces or the paramilitary forces would be reserved for ex-Agniveers.

Several state governments also made similar announcements for recruitment of retired Agniveers in their respective police forces.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts In Search Of Early Wickets As Visitors Chase Advantage
  2. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Batting Start As Openers Fall Late On Day 1
  3. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
  4. ECB Chief Insists No Decision Made On England White-Ball Coach Matthew Mott's Future
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Guardiola 'Would Love To Stay' At Manchester City Beyond 2025
  2. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
  3. English Premier League: Sessegnon Rejoins Boyhood Club Fulham After Tottenham Departure
  4. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Enzo Maresca Will Surprise People At Chelsea
  5. Arne Slot's Liverpool Success Will Be Measured By Trophies, Says Gary McAllister
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Teen Rapes 9-Year-Old Sister After Watching Porn, Then Kills Her; Mother, Elder Sisters Help Cover-Up
  2. 'Plays With Future Of Soldiers': Akhilesh Yadav Vows To Scrap Agnipath Scheme If Oppn Comes To Power
  3. Doda Encounter: Police Release Sketches Of 3 Militants Involved In Attack; Cash Reward Announced
  4. 'Western Culture': Court Denies Protection To Married People In Live-In Relationships
  5. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Low-Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal, Monsoon Likely To Stay
Entertainment News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  3. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
  4. Bryan Adams 'Excited' To Come Back To India With His 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour In December
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Japan's Sado Gold Mine Gains UNESCO Status As Tokyo Pledges To Exhibit Dark World War 2 History
  2. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Khan Younis, An Area Designated As Humanitarian Zone In Gaza
  3. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens Into Tropical Storm, Moves Inland Carrying Rain Toward Central China
  4. Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Turkiye Counterpart
  5. Grappling With Maritime Disputes And Myanmar Crisis, ASEAN Top Diplomat Meetings Joined By US, China
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs