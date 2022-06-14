Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
PIL Filed Before Jharkhand HC Seeking NIA Probe Into Ranchi Violence

A Public Interest Litigation for was filed against the unrest occurring in Ranchi which has led to the death of two persons and left many injured.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 8:53 am

Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed before the Jharkhand High Court on Monday, seeking an NIA probe into the recent violence that had broken out in Ranchi, leaving two persons dead and more than 20, including policemen, injured.


Protests in Ranchi over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP leaders had turned violent on Friday, prompting the administration to clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC on parts of the city and suspend Internet services.


The petitioner in the PIL has sought investigation by NIA, claiming that people from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had come to Ranchi to instigate violence.

