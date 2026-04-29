Phase 2 Bengal Polls: NIA Teams Deployed Across 7 Constituencies

NIA officials have been deployed in at least seven Assembly seats of West Bengal where the second phase of polling is underway on Wednesday, after the Election Commission asked the federal probe agency to ensure bombs are not used to disrupt polling.

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Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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NIA Teams Deployed Across 7 Constituencies
NIA officials have been deployed in at least seven Assembly seats of West Bengal where the second phase of polling is underway on Wednesday Photo: PTI
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  • NIA officials have been deployed in at least seven Assembly seats of West Bengal where the second phase of polling is underway on Wednesday.

  • The sleuths of the federal anti-terror agency have been deployed in seven Assembly seats, including Kasba, Bhangar, Baruipur, and Bishnupur.

  • While the first phase of polling remained largely peaceful with only sporadic incidents, police reported disturbances in certain areas ahead of the second phase.

As the second phase of polling commenced this Wednesday, an unusual set of watchers joined the queues at West Bengal’s high-stakes Assembly seats. In a significant tactical shift, officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been deployed across at least seven constituencies. This move follows a direct request from the Election Commission to the federal anti-terror body, aiming to neutralize the threat of crude explosives that have long haunted the state’s political landscape.

The deployment focuses on a cluster of volatile pockets, specifically identifying Kasba, Bhangar, Baruipur, and Bishnupur as high-priority zones. According to officials, the decision to embed NIA sleuths near polling booths wasn't just a general precaution but a response to "specific inputs." Bhangar, in particular, remains under the microscope due to its history of poll-related turbulence and the recent recovery of crude bombs from the residence of a suspected political worker just days prior.

This federal intervention gained momentum following a Union Home Ministry directive, which prompted the NIA to take over the investigation into a massive haul of 79 crude bombs discovered in the state. The agency officially registered the case last Sunday, absorbing an earlier probe initiated by the Uttar Kashi police station. The escalation from local police to federal anti-terror specialists underscores the growing concern over the "bomb culture" that threatens to derail the democratic process.

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While the initial phase of voting was largely categorized as peaceful, the lead-up to Wednesday saw a spike in reported disturbances. In response, the landscape has been transformed by extensive armed patrols that now snake through both arterial roads and the narrowest interior lanes. The deployment also leans on a recent Supreme Court nod, which empowered the poll panel to involve central agencies in investigations—a necessary measure after judicial officials were recently gheraoed in Malda during a contentious administrative exercise.

In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy

BY Photo Webdesk

A Democracy Under Guard

For the average voter in Bhangar or Kasba, the presence of the NIA is a stark reminder of the tension that often simmers beneath the surface of Bengal’s elections. While the sight of federal agents at a local schoolhouse might feel jarring, it also offers a sense of guarded relief for families who simply want to cast their ballots without the fear of a sudden blast.

Democracy, at its best, should be a quiet affair of ink and paper. But in these seven constituencies, the "festival of democracy" is currently being celebrated under the watchful eyes of anti-terror specialists. It’s a heavy-handed necessity, born from a desire to ensure that the only thing "booming" this Wednesday is the voter turnout, not the sounds of violence.

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