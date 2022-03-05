Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
People Want BJP Govt To Continue In Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi At Varanasi

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people in Uttar Pradesh are in favour of ‘pro-incumbency’, who want present Yogi Adityanath led government to continue in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. PTI

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 3:01 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as "pro-incumbency", saying the people themselves are fighting for continuation of the government.

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, the prime minister said that due to their aversion towards him, "dynasts" were making fun of 'vocal for local' and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Even on the Ukraine issue, the opposition is busy doing politics and adding to the people's woes, Modi said.

In a swipe at the Congress, he said the party which derived political mileage for years from Khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

Modi added that his government has made Khadi and yoga international brands.

Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. (With PTI inputs)
 

